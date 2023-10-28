TacoTuesday.com Unveils The Ultimate Taco Tuesday Buddy

Meet Alien: the not-so-typical resident of Earth, brought to you by TacoTuesday.com, their new mascot. Although his name is spelled Alien, the “i” is silent, hence, Alen. For those who’ve already shared a taco (or ten) with him, he’s simply “AL.” Following is this new character’s story:

Years ago, Alien embarked on a covert mission to Earth, aiming to gather cosmic intel from our little blue dot. Of all Earth’s wonders, what truly hooked this otherworldly explorer are our beloved tacos! Upon abducting a few for “research,” he was convinced that tacos are not just Earth’s, but the Universe’s, unparalleled delicacy. Now he’s obsessed!

Standing tall (or, by his standards, gigantic) at 8 inches, Alien hails from a corner of the Andromeda galaxy. Here on Earth, he might be recognized as a gray alien. But don’t be fooled! His unique Earthly tan gives him a distinct green hue. When not indulging in taco feasts, he often is caught munching on burgers, off-brand cereals, succulent watermelon, tamales, or diving fork-first into a pie. His expanding circle of Earthling pals frequently document their global taco escapades, and these antics are taking social media by storm! Besides his insatiable appetite, the TacoTuesday.com crew vouches for AL’s impeccable listening skills, heartwarming embraces, and a peculiar fondness for the clang of cowbells.

For daily smiles, happiness, unforgettable adventures, and top-notch taco tips, follow TacoTuesday.com on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. To level up Taco Tuesdays, ensure you’re signed up for our newsletter and stand a chance to be part of our exclusive events.

Watch Alien’s Taco Adventure here: https://youtu.be/zPBwDSbKE5A?si=lPtAKaqieAaxZbfj

About TacoTuesday.com

TacoTuesday.com isn’t just a platform; it’s a movement! Anchored in the joys of food, camaraderie, and celebration, we champion the idea that every Tuesday offers a fresh start—a chance to relish good food and create even better memories. A haven for restaurants and taco aficionados alike, our platform provides an array of resources from a curated taco search engine to delightful recipes and engaging podcasts. Make every Tuesday a Taco Tuesday at TacoTuesday.com!

To learn more about Alien and join the waitlist to receive your own Alien, visit TacoTuesday.com