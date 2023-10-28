Dufresne Spencer Group to Launch New Luxury Retail Brand on October 28, 2023

The HomeStore experts plan to open a high-end retail brand in a former Ashley Furniture location in River Oaks.

After building up their Ashley HomeStores brand, Dufresne Spencer Group has plans to launch a new personalized shopping experience that will showcase furniture, decor, apparel, and jewelry. Worth & Co. is targeted to open to the public on October 28, 2023, in a 40,000-square-foot space located at 4500 San Felipe St., Houston, Texas, 77027. The building is located on the same strip as the St. Regis Hotel in River Oaks.

Due to the upscale location, the Ashley HomeStore that previously made its home there was not a suitable fit for local customers, so the founders decided to adopt a more high-end approach by introducing a completely new brand. The store’s main focus will be furniture, but Worth & Co. will also offer, a café complete with a lounge and live music, a design center featuring different rug designs and luxury interior paint colors, an area devoted to apparel and accessories, and a spa-inspired space called Relax with recliners and massage chairs. All the products offered in-store will be completely customizable, so each item can be personalized to suit a customer’s unique taste and aesthetic.

Worth & Co.’s mission is to deliver an elevated and enjoyable lifestyle-driven experience by providing premier and unparalleled products and services with the help of knowledgeable and enthusiastic professionals. Their new location in River Oaks will have to be seen to be truly appreciated. This Houston store will be the first of its kind and doors are set to open on October 28, 2023.

About Worth & Co.

A new and sustainable luxury lifestyle brand created by the same group that has brought you Ashley HomeStores will offer custom furniture along with other lifestyle products and services to allow customers to continuously update their home and lifestyle to live a life made well.

For more information, please call (346) 537-7656 or email marketingteam@worthandco.com.