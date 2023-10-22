Restored, Historic Wood Floored Medford Warehouse an Example of Adaptive Reuse

Oregon Developer Transforms Historic White City Warehouse While Minimizing Environmental Impacts

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oct. 20, 2023 – PRLog — Not everyone is looking for warehouse space wants to construct a new building with a treated cement floor, and all the attendant costs. Warehouse users are looking for sustainable alternatives in this age of environmental awareness, and that’s where “adaptive reuse” comes in. Adaptive reuse takes older structures and makes the space, both internal and external, more modern and dynamic; and, more energy efficient to appeal to and meet the needs of today’s tenants.

The practice of adaptive reuse, according to experts, offers significant environmental and economic benefits by conserving resources, reducing waste, minimizing the need for new materials, and importantly catalyzes other forms of commercial property revitalization and investment.

“I felt like there was inherent value in enhancing the White City commercial property area, restoring and rescuing an historic building, and in reducing the environmental impact of new construction,” said Dale. “Even the large parking lot that comes with this building can be used for industrial outdoor storage,” he noted.

Background:

The online shopping industry, and the multi-billion dollar logistics and distribution network at its core, depend on warehouses. Warehouses of all sizes. After all, not all businesses require large warehouses, especially since the Covid pandemic has resulted in a host of new small businesses as many in the labor force lost jobs and opted to start new ventures. Digital, as well as brick-and-mortar retailers facing the holiday rush are also gobbling up local warehouse space to store products for local delivery.

So it’s not just about the property itself anymore; it’s about how sustainable it is, how it was constructed or restored, and what comes with it. Companies aren’t just looking for four walls and a roof; some want that wooden floor that absorbs moisture and keeps things drier than a concrete floor. And that’s what this property offers.

The Building:

Originally built by the Army Corp of Engineers about 1941 as a transfer station between rail & truck in the Camp White Army Depot, this unique property features a beautiful, refinished wood floor and has undergone a complete renovation which was completed in July 2023. The 9,000 square-foot warehouse, located in an ‘economic development zone’ at 8211 15th Street in White City, is situated on an open yard with outstanding truck accessibility and substantial loading docks with reinforced weight-bearing.

The comprehensive renovation includes: new floor joists, mud sill, vapor barrier, reframed walls, and the roof has been stripped and reroofed with 30-year comp. The 4-inch-thick solid wood floor was refinished, a new transformer installed, with all new electrical and plumbing; and new metal siding installed. The building’s rain gutters were upgraded, new roll-up doors installed, and windows and heat reduction fans were added.

This new renovation of a historic structure will accommodate just about any business that needs open storage that is accessible via fork lift and/or pallet jacks. The office and breakroom are heated and cooled and are equipped with new LED lighting. The large open floor area is also well lit with adjustable LED lighting.

The warehouse features an open yard with truck transport accessible from both F Street and Fifteenth Street. A new loading dock is also double layered to accommodate pallet jacks and truck height for loading and unloading. The new loading dock also makes a welcome covered entrance that leads to the new office.

This open warehouse is available on a five-year-triple net lease for $1.00 per square foot per month or $9,000 per month. The owner will pay property tax and insurance which will be billed back to the tenant to insure coverage.