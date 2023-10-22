At Safe Haven Care Foundation, we believe that every individual deserves a safe and secure place to call home. We’re on a mission to end homelessness in the Phoenix, Arizona Metropolitan area

PHOENIX – Oct. 19, 2023 – PRLog — We’re launching a groundbreaking fundraising campaign called “Phoenix Cares” that brings together local businesses to be part of the solution.

Our Plan: Phoenix Cares: Join Us to End Homelessness Together!

Introduction: At Safe Haven Care Foundation, we believe that every individual deserves a safe and secure place to call home. We’re on a mission to end homelessness in the Phoenix, Arizona Metropolitan area, and we need your support to make this vision a reality.

Our plan is simple yet incredibly impactful. We’re calling on 200 local businesses to donate to Safe Haven Care Foundation. These donations are tax-deductible and will directly contribute to our efforts to solve the homelessness problem in Phoenix and beyond.

How It Works:

Business Contributions: Each of the 200 businesses will make a tax-deductible donation to Safe Haven Care Foundation. These contributions will serve as the foundation of our initiative. Leadership Involvement: We encourage businesses to participate actively in our campaign. The leaders of these companies will take part in our YouTube video campaigns, sharing their commitment to ending homelessness and highlighting the importance of community involvement. Creating a Network: Each business leader will take responsibility for managing a team of 50 people who will engage in a simple yet effective task: watching a couple of monetized videos per week on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. These videos will help generate revenue that will support our cause. Expanding the Network: As the first tier of 200 businesses manages their teams, we’ll quickly see exponential growth. When one thousand people manage 50 followers (businesses) each, that’s 50,000 people actively participating in our campaign. Monetization: The power of numbers comes into play when this network grows further. The next tier of one thousand people managing 50 businesses each will lead to 2.5 million people watching a couple of videos on YouTube and TikTok. The ad revenue generated will help us become self-sustaining. Building Affordable Homes: With the funds generated through monetization, we’ll begin developing foldable container homes, each costing approximately $15-20,000. These innovative homes will provide safe and affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness, directly addressing the issue at its core.

The Impact:

By participating in “Phoenix Cares,” businesses will be making a tangible difference in their community.

Together, we can break the cycle of homelessness and provide individuals with the stability they need to rebuild their lives.

The campaign not only addresses homelessness but also provides an opportunity for businesses to engage with their communities, enhance their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, and gain exposure through our YouTube and TikTok campaigns.

Join Us: “Phoenix Homeless Initiative” this is more than just a fundraising campaign; it’s a movement for change. We invite your business to be a part of this transformational effort to end homelessness in Phoenix, Arizona, and beyond. Together, we can create a brighter and more secure future for everyone in our community.

Contact us today to learn more about how your business can become an Ambassador.

