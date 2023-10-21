“Out of OBLIVION – Awareness of the Abiding Presence of God in Your Everyday” – Free for five days only

London, England, UK – WEBWIRE – Saturday, October 21, 2023

In Out of OBLIVION, author Cathy Nortey extends an invitation to those struggling to find meaningful connections with God and seek fulfilment. She shares her journey of feeling lost and empty but discovering the power of abiding in Gods presence. Through her convoluted journey, she learned the importance of recognising and addressing the busyness that hinders hearing Gods voice. The book emphasises that true fulfilment and life satisfaction can only be found through intimacy with Jesus Christ, who offers love, acceptance, and value. It encourages readers to recognise that God is always present and desires to connect with them, even amid lifes challenges and busy lives.

The author outlines strategies for incorporating God into daily life and aims to awaken readers to the power and significance of Gods presence in their lives and fill them with fresh expectations for their purpose and journey. Readers are invited to step out of a life of oblivion into awareness of Gods abiding presence and embrace the truth of Gods closeness and constant communication with them.

The book incorporates diverse Bible translations, reflection questions, and practical exercises that allow the reader to connect with God and experience His presence intimately. The author suggests engaging with the book individually, in a group study, or as a daily devotional for personal or family time.

Out of OBLIVION is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days only (21/10/2023 – 25/10/2023). Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CK782J5F.

Out of OBLIVION is rated 4.8 by those who have purchased the book and has reached Amazons best-seller status in multiple categories. Heres what some of the reviewers have said:

Cathy Nortey is clearly a woman very much in love with the Lord Jesus Christ. However, she pulls no punches as to how challenging daily life as a child of God can actually be; whether from the perspective of a wife, mother, church member or at her place of work. But what truly inspires the reader is that, despite all the varied challenges she experiences in life, she discovers that Jesus is always the Person on whom she can trust and rely on, not only to get her through the challenges, but to find joy and purpose in them, as she realises that her whole identity is in Christ. Cathy, you are such an inspiration to us to hang in there and see the goodness and joy of the Lord as we trust Him with and throughout our lives. Thank you for inspiring us with this book. A must-read.! A Bailey

Let us remember to seek guidance and approval from God in every decision we make, for He alone holds the key to a purposeful and meaningful life. Cathy openly shares the reality her own stumbling blocks in life but I love the way she (and her husband) went to God for their solutions. Thank you for sharing that with us. I found the solutions insightful and helpful in unlocking my own blockages with God and helped me walk in deeper freedom. It doesnt matter how long youve been walking with God, theres always more to learn, deeper encounters and deeper truths. Thank you Cathy for sharing these truths with us.! Aldi

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please email cathy@sevenflamingtorches.com.

Author Bio:

Cathy Nortey believes pursuing intimacy with God is the key to fulfilment. She has a positive outlook and loves speaking positivity into peoples lives. She is passionate about seeing Gods children free from sin and experiencing breakthroughs. She is currently a part of GCSSM, an online school that shaped her identity and sparked a passion for animation and writing. Her prayer is for every child of God to experience His grace, love, joy, and peace. She is married to Ebenezer Nortey, and they use their spiritual gifts to bless others. Their three children have witnessed the work of God in our lives.