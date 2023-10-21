David Jackson Touches on Race, Religion, and Divine Reckoning in Stern Autobiography Soon to Exhibit at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

There are many purveyors of the white supremacist version of Christianity today and they are beginning to realize that their judgment has begun.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair is the largest book fair in the Americas, with hundreds of book exhibits covering just about every category, whether its fiction, science, art, business, and more. There are even publishers with exhibits dedicated to a rich diversity of religions, faith traditions, and spiritualities. In the midst of that diversity, David I. Jacksons autobiography – Youre Too Late: How Europeans and Americans Brought the Curse of El Elohiym on Themselves – seems right at home.

Jackson describes himself as a Messianic Hebrew after embarking on an intense yet exciting spiritual journey through at least four different religions. The journey began in the 1970s, when he once worked for an Ashenkazi Jewish employer. One night, he mentioned a less-spoken possibility connecting the people of Africa and the Israelites.

At the time, it didnt take long for this memory to get pushed all the way to the back of Jacksons mind. However, after enduring many years of systemic racism and the complicity of many predominantly white Christian churches through it all, the memory returned.

Youre Too Late describes not merely his own discoveries about the Jewish-African connection but how that played out in his decisions to explore other faiths (including Buddhism). Mixed with an assortment of scriptural references and personal accounts, Jackson makes the case for how the African diaspora could very well be part of the Chosen People and that a curse had long been manifesting on those who continue to mistreat them.

Visitors to the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023 who are curious about David I. Jacksons book and his spiritual discoveries can find it over at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth GG38. The book fair will occur on November 25 December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Youre Too Late: How Europeans and Americans Brought the Curse of El Elohiym on Themselves is available on Amazon. More and Barnes & Noble. More information can also be found at Jacksons website.

Author Bio

An autobiographical about David I. Jackson and his story about being told of his connection to the Hebrew faith. This was told to him by a former Ashkenazi employer in 1971. He didnt believe it however. This starts him on a lifelong story from being an African American Methodist to Japanese Buddhism to a Non-denominationalist to the Hebrew faith to being an Messianic Hebrew.

Youre Too Late: How Europeans and Americans Brought the Curse of El Elohiym on Themselves

Author: David I. Jackson

Published date: David I. Jackson

Publisher: Author House

Genre:Autobiography