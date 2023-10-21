LaTonya R. Forrest’s “Standing on the Promise of God” Was Showcased at the Printers Row Lit Fest 2023

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

I trust God. I believe God. I trust His plan. I stand on the promises of God. LaTonya R. Forrest

LaTonya R. Forrests Christian book Standing on the Promise of God was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest. The outdoor literary festival occurred at Printers Row Park, South Loop, Chicago, Illinois, last September 9-10, 2023.

ReadersMagnet supports self-published and independent authors with a wide range of publishing and marketing services, one of which is book exhibits at major book events, such as the Printers Row Lit Fest. By exhibiting at book events, authors are able to boost their marketing efforts and author brand and meet readers, fellow authors, and other stakeholders of the book publishing industry.

Along with several other titles, LaTonya R. Forrests Standing on the Promise of God got its space at the ReadersMagnet exhibit booth at the largest outdoor book festival in the Midwest.

Standing on the Promise of God is a book dedicated to every woman, man, boy, or girl who has struggled with poverty, rejection, isolation, church hurt, answering their call to ministry, or whatever assignment that God has called them to do. This book assures that one can overcome any obstacle.

One believes in the promise God made despite whatever one has been going through. God will bring that promise to pass. Just trust the process. The process does not change the promise. The process brings one to the promise.

The author uses passages from the King James Bible, guiding the readers spiritually. The scriptures are there to provide reminders that even if one struggles from the grip of trauma, a light will help in breaking away from the darkness the trauma possesses.

Get a copy of LaTonya R. Forrests Standing on the Promise of God on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Christian Faith Publishing.

Standing on the Promises of God

Author: LaTonya R. Forrest

Published Date: April 2023

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Genre: Christian Books & Bibles: Christian Living

Authors Biography

LaTonya is a single mother of four children. She finds joy in raising her children in the fear of the Lord while raising them to be productive citizens.

LaTonya is a faithful member of an amazing church in Chicago where she serves on various ministries including the choir, praise team, pastoral care, and outreach ministry.

She holds an associates degree in general business from Malcolm X College and a bachelor of science degree in technical management with an emphasis in small business management and entrepreneurship from DeVry University. She is also a member of Sigma Beta Delta, an international honor society for business management and administration.

LaTonya has a career in public service as a human services caseworker.

She has a passion for serving others and encouraging others to walk in their God-given purpose and ultimately reach their destiny.