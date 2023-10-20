Jackpot Capital Casino Players Can Take 20 Free Spins on ‘Great Golden Lion’, a New Chinese Slot with 3 Jackpots

WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

A new game with some innovative new bonus features is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino next week. Great Golden Lion is a high volatility Chinese-themed game with Red Mystery Envelopes, a Jackpot Pick feature and a Hold and Spin bonus round. It makes its debut on Wednesday, October 25.

Red and Green Coins trigger Great Golden Lions special bonus features.

Red coins can randomly trigger the Jackpot Pick feature where players can win one of three jackpots. 15 Golden Coins appear.

When three or more Treasure Chest Scatters appear in the Bonus Row, three re-spins with an oversized 3X3 symbol locked on the middle reels begin.

GREAT GOLDEN LION — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available October 25 November 25, 2023

20 FREE SPINS ON GREAT GOLDEN LION

Available to all players that have made a deposit in last 30 days.

Bonus code: GOLDENLION20

Max withdrawal: $180

166% DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1666

Includes 25 free spins on Great Golden Lion

Bonus code: GOLDENLION

Min. deposit $35. Play through: 30X.

SWEET SIXTEEN 16th ANNIVERSARY ADVENTURE CONTINUES

To celebrate the casinos 16th anniversary this month, Glamma, the casinos fun-loving host, is travelling around the world spreading fun and excitement. Sweet Sixteen Anniversary Adventure and spin the bonus wheel award freebies, free spins and up to 200% deposit bonuses.

Get free spins on Spooky Wins, a new Halloween game with Wild Reels, Expanding Reels, and a Bonus Wheel that awards instant prizes are available until November 11 (bonus code: SPOOKYWINS20)

Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Spin Logic and most of them are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. The full-featured casino took its first bet on an online slot on October 2, 2007.