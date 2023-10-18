Vinod Cookware, the pioneer of intelligent cookware in India, partners with Sony Entertainment Television’s intelligence and knowledge-based reality game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15”

Vinod Cookware, a household name in Indian kitchens, is all set to collaborate with the iconic knowledge-based reality game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15,’ hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. This exciting partnership will begin on 16th October and run for 40 episodes, until 1st December, airing every Monday to Friday at 9PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Over the years, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has become synonymous with the hopes and dreams of millions of Indians. The show and its host, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, are both cherished by audiences of all ages and continue to make a significant impact on people’s lives. With this association, Vinod Cookware will use this opportunity to reach and engage with a broad and diverse audience of the show. For years, Vinod Cookware has been providing intelligent and cutting-edge cookware solutions that cater to the diverse needs of Indian households. As a trusted name in kitchens across the nation, it is dedicated to enhancing the cooking experience through the product range including Pressure Cookers, Non-Stick Cookware, SAS Metal/Technology, and Hanos cookware solutions.

Sunil Agarwal, Director of Vinod Cookware, commented on the new collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership as an associate sponsor of KBC. This association exemplifies our dedication to empowering households with innovative kitchen solutions. I’m delighted to share a more exciting announcement, the successful release of our Zest Ceramica range, which showcases our commitment to intelligence and excellence in the culinary world. We are eager to connect with a broader audience through KBC and reinforce our brand’s core values while setting new standards for cooking experiences.”

Ms. Priya Jacob, President of Media at Network Advertising, emphasized that partnering with Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is one of the biggest shows on Indian television, is a strategic move for Vinod Cookware to reach a broader and diverse audience. This, coupled with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic presence enhances this association. We strategically aimed to coincide with the festive season in India, as it aligns with Vinod Cookware’s core values, and the show’s integration during this period is set to be a strong catalyst for the brand.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head—Ad Sales, Network Channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) further commented, saying, “We always strive to offer customized brand solutions that meet the business objectives of our partners, and which can seamlessly translate into engaging content. We are delighted to have Vinod Cookware come onboard as an associate sponsor on our flagship show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, offering them a multifaceted integration plan that delivers both impact and reach.”

So, this festive season, enjoy delicious food and top-notch entertainment as Vinod Cookware’s integration with Kaun Banega Crorepati will capture the celebratory moments with megastar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.