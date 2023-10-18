IILM University Becomes the First Certified 5G Campus in Gurugram With Jio’s True 5G Services

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Jio True 5G services at IILM University in Gurugram. Starting today, students will be able to enjoy Truly Unlimited 5G Data with speeds of up to 1Gbps+ across every corner of the college, benefitting over 1400 scholars and staff members.

The first certified 5G-ready educational institution in Gurugram

With this IILM University, Gurugram has emerged as a pioneer in technological innovation, being the first certified 5G ready campus in Gurugram. The launch will give the institution the first-mover advantage to experiment with innovative methodologies and pedagogical approaches, ensuring it remains at the forefront of educational excellence. It also highlights the university’s commitment to enabling an unprecedented educational environment driven by the latest technologies.

“Jio is excited to roll out Jio True 5G services at IILM University. The launch of this revolutionary technology is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the youth of the country by delivering to them the most advanced and innovative tools for academic success,” said Mr Asit Shekhar, Chief Executive Officer of Jio, Delhi NCR.

The Jio Spokesperson elaborated on the numerous benefits and possibilities of 5G to foster an environment of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Jio’s True 5G technology is playing a pivotal role in transforming education in India. By providing fast and reliable connectivity, Jio True 5G enables an enhanced learning experience for students and empowers faculty members to deliver their best. As more educational institutions embrace this technology, it has the potential to revolutionise the education landscape in the country.

Sharing his excitement, Dr Arvind Chaturvedi, Pro Vice Chancellor of IILM University, said, “The launch of the Jio True 5G services will revolutionise the way students study and interact with each other in the university. This will also allow students to benefit from new and exciting opportunities like collaborating on international projects in real-time and being a part of global lectures.”

Jio also launched a Youth Program on the occasion, which will give students access to exclusive offers and unlimited 5G usage until the commercial launch. Additionally, there was a Q&A session with the students that underlined the implications of the latest technology, industry usage, and consumer experience.