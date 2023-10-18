QNAP Launches the Half-Width Rackmount Full 10GbE Managed Switch QSW-M3212R-8S4T with Greater Space-Efficiency

QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today unveiled the half-width rackmount QSW-M3212R-8S4T L2 Web managed switch that features twelve 10GbE high-speed ports (eight SFP+ ports and four RJ45 ports) and Layer 2 management functions, providing an ideal networking solution for space-limited environments. SMB/SOHO users will benefit from the QSW-M3212R-8S4T by being able to connect more 10GbE network devices with different interfaces at an affordable price.

“With a 38% reduction in size, the full 10GbE QSW-M3212R-8S4T is only 8.1 inches (207mm) wide, making it the top choice for IT administrators to deploy in constrained IT rooms,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “Users can easily install one QSW-M3212R-8S4T along with another QNAP half-width rackmount switch in a 1U rack space for efficient physical space utilization and cabling.”

With eight 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports and four 10GbE RJ45 ports (twelve ports in total), the QSW-M3212R-8S4T is compatible with 10GbE and Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T technologies to support five speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps and 100Mbps) and enables higher network speeds with Cat 6a or Cat 7 cables for 10GbE RJ45 ports. It also provides Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, VLAN, ACL and LLDP) via a user-friendly Web GUI for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security.

The QSW-M3212R-8S4T is one of the few web-managed switches that supports the Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) and is compliant with IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet and IEEE802.3x Flow Control in full-duplex mode. Users can deploy small/medium-scale networks that support expansion, redundancy, and loop prevention, while avoiding packet loss from unparalleled bandwidth, and reducing power consumption for low-speed and inactive connections. With its smart cooling system, the QSW-M3212R-8S4T ensures high-speed network performance while minimizing distracting background noise.

Key Specifications

QSW-M3212R-8S4T: 12 ports (8 x 10GbE SFP+ fiber and 4 x 10GbE RJ45 ports); compliant with IEEE 802.3x and IEEE 802.3az; Auto Negotiation; the 10GbE RJ45 ports of QSW-M3212R-8S4T are compatible with 10GbE and NBASE-T technologies to support five speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, and 100Mbps).

For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

About QNAP

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

Media inquiries

marketing@qnap.com