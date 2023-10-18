Acclaimed Author Dora Maria Abreu Shines

As a Finalist in 25th International Latino Book Awards for the Mariposa Award for Best First Book.

DACULA, Ga. – Oct. 16, 2023 – PRLog — N The Skinny Brown Dog Media Team and Family of Authors are thrilled to announce that Dora Maria Abreu has been named a finalist in the 25th annual International Latino Book Awards. This significant achievement not only recognizes her outstanding work as an author but also commemorates a quarter-century of celebrating excellence in literature that reflects the vibrant and diverse Latino culture.

The International Latino Book Awards have been a beacon of recognition for exceptional works “For, By, and About Latinos.” This year’s event is particularly special as it marks 25 years of honoring authors and publishers who have made remarkable contributions to the world of Latino literature.

Dora Maria Abreu, a talented Dominican American author residing in New York City, has received well-deserved recognition for her exceptional debut book, “You Are Beautiful,” published by Skinny Brown Dog Media. Her book, a finalist in the Children & Youth – English category, has touched the hearts of readers young and old, offering a universal message of self-acceptance and the celebration of individuality.

The 25th annual International Latino Book Awards ceremony will take place on October 21, 2023, on the picturesque campus of Los Angeles City College. This landmark event will bring together literary luminaries, authors, publishers, and book enthusiasts from across the globe to celebrate a quarter-century of literary brilliance within the Latino community.

“We are immensely proud of Dora Maria Abreu’s achievement as a finalist in the International Latino Book Awards. Her work exemplifies the power of storytelling to inspire and uplift, and we are honored to have her as a part of our Skinny Brown Dog Media family of authors,” said Eric G. Reid, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Skinny Brown Dog Media, who serves as the spokesperson for the organization.

More about Dora Maria Abreu:

Dora Maria Abreu is not only a talented author but also a pioneer as a Latin American woman in technology leadership. With extensive experience in technology, training, product/leadership development, web design, social media, and project management across the financial, educational, and engineering sectors, Abreu has opened doors for other women of color in the field. Her passion for inspiring youth has extended to her involvement for the past 20 years, serving on multiple not-for-profit boards.

Her inspiring message to aspiring professionals is encapsulated in her words, “Don’t have just one mentor. Get a variety of mentors, so you can get different perspectives.”

The 25th annual International Latino Book Awards promise to be a memorable occasion, and we invite you to join us in celebrating Dora Maria Abreu’s remarkable achievements as both a technology leader and an acclaimed author.

For more information about Dora Maria Abreu and her award-winning book “You Are Beautiful,” please visit her Book Link: https://mybook.to/ YouAreBeautiful

For press inquiries and interviews, please contact Eric G. Reid at Info@SkinnyBrownDogMedia.com or call 770-277-6652.