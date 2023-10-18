The Albrook School to host an Open House on November 19th

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Oct. 16, 2023 – PRLog — Montessori at its best!

The Albrook School will be host an Open House on Sunday, November 19 from 1:00 – 3:00pm at 361 Somerville Road

Albrook’s teachers touch the children’s imagination and kindle in them a sense of the limitless possibilities in their world. By truly believing in each child’s potential, the teacher instills great confidence and positive attitudes towards life-long learning.

At Albrook, we want our children to grow into independent problem solvers and caring, responsible citizens. The teacher prepares the environment to a high degree of perfection with a series of sequential, manipulative and sensorial materials that ultimately bridge the gap between concrete and abstract learning. The teacher is a link between these materials and the child. With a great understanding of human development, the teacher observes each child, reflects upon his/her observations and individualizes the curriculum. Thus, the environment becomes a nourishing place for each child.

Please join us for a guided tour of our school. Registration is below:

https://as4.schoolspeak.com/ Public/FormsInputEntry.aspx? Id=0&Page= 1&RecordFor=&name=OpenHous&Community= 7920001& group=10

We hope to see you there!

Please email or call call 908-580-0661 if you would like more information. More information about Albrook is also available on our website (https://www.albrookschool.org/ about-us/).

The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school, serving children ages two through twelve, guided by the Montessori philosophy to assist each child in developing their potentialities to the fullest. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ