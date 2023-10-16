India Fintech Forum launches India’s First Fintech Olympiad to promote financial literacy among students

India FinTech Forum is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural edition of the Fintech Olympiad. Backed by industry leaders including Zerodha, CashRich and Clear, Fintech Olympiad aims to encourage financial literacy in college students. Maharashtra State Innovation Society and Unstop are supporting the initiative to increase its reach. The first of its kind competition focused on financial literacy, Fintech Olympiad 2023 has received applications from over 2000 colleges. Students from universities not only in India but also from Hong Kong, France, USA, Indonesia, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Vietnam are also participating in the competition.

The Fintech Olympiad is a multifaceted competition designed to empower students with a basic understanding of managing personal finances and an overview of the fintech industry in an engaging way. Comprising three distinct stages, which includes a thrilling grand finale, scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Upon registration, students gain access to meticulously curated online learning material, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required for the competition. Content curation ensures that students get access to high quality learning material, and do not have to depend on ‘Finfluencers’ who may not produce the best financial education content. The competition then unfolds in the next two distinct stages: Self-Assessment Exam and Online Proctored Exam.

Sougata Basu, Founder CEO, CashRich and Executive Committee Member, India Fintech Forum, says, “India is at the forefront of fintech innovation, and the Fintech Olympiad is our way of nurturing the next generation of fintech talent and financial product consumers. We are excited to partner with industry giants who share our vision of empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in the ever-evolving fintech landscape. We welcome like-minded partners to join us as we pave the way for a more financially inclusive and tech-savvy future.”

The Competition culminates in a prestigious fintech event to be held in Mumbai, where the finalists will compete for the coveted Fintech Olympiad awards. The winners will also get a chance to attend and network with leaders from fintech companies, financial institutions and banks at IFTA 2023. The event, which will be a hybrid event, will see well known industry leaders like Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Vikram Gupta, Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, Sanjay Jain, Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund and many more on 1st November at IFTA 2023 in Mumbai.