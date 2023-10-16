CORE Diagnostics and CanCertain Healthcare Join Forces to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

CORE Diagnostics, a leading provider of advanced diagnostics solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with CanCertain Healthcare, a pioneering healthcare company dedicated to enhancing cancer treatment outcomes. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the field of oncology, aimed at revolutionizing how cancer patients receive personalized treatment.

Cancer is a daunting diagnosis that raises numerous questions and concerns for patients and their families. Questions about treatment options, cost, success rates, and potential side effects can create immense emotional distress. Oncologists are tasked with the challenging responsibility of swiftly determining the most effective treatment plans for each patient.

CanCertain Healthcare has set out to address this challenge with its groundbreaking CanCertain® test. By providing valuable insights into the sensitivity or resistance of a patient’s tumor to specific cancer drugs, this innovative diagnostic tool empowers oncologists to make more informed treatment decisions. This not only saves precious time but also reduces the financial burden of ineffective treatments.

“The CanCertain® test is a game-changer in the field of oncology,” states Dr. Shivani Sharma, Vice President of Pathology Services & Lab Director, CORE Diagnostics. “It allows us to identify the most effective drugs for a patient’s unique tumor and consider their individual immunity and drug resistance. By doing so, we minimize the need for multiple rounds of different drugs, safeguard the patient’s immune system, and significantly improve the chances of successful cancer treatment.”

This collaboration between CORE Diagnostics and CanCertain Healthcare is poised to reshape cancer care by bringing cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities to the forefront of oncology. The focus of this partnership is primarily on empowering healthcare providers and oncologists rather than direct patient interactions. Doctors will be equipped with the vital information needed to prescribe the most appropriate and effective treatments, optimizing the patient’s journey toward recovery.

Mr. Dinesh Chauhan, CEO, CORE Diagnostics, comments, “CORE Diagnostics is proud to partner with CanCertain Healthcare to enhance the precision and effectiveness of cancer treatment. Our combined expertise will not only benefit patients but also healthcare providers who strive to deliver the best possible care.”

CanCertain Healthcare’s mission aligns with CORE Diagnostics commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation. Together, they aim to improve patient outcomes, reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment, and provide hope to those affected by this devastating disease.

As we move forward, CORE Diagnostics and CanCertain Healthcare are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will have on the field of oncology. By harnessing the power of advanced diagnostics, they aim to give cancer patients a fighting chance and make personalized cancer treatment a reality.