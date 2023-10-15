US Artist Avery Stafford Will Release His New Single Hourglass on October 18

Avery Stafford, a talented vocalist and songwriter, is set to release his new single Hourglass on October 18, 2023. The song will be digitally distributed through TuneCore and marketed as “an anthem for every generation.” Radio promotions are underway, with music influencers already gaining access to the track early. Hourglass is Stafford’s first release in over a decade and features an orchestral arrangement highlighting his silky-smooth vocal delivery.

Stafford, who resides in Portland, OR, has a discography of six independent albums. His fifth album, Undignified, earned him two nominations from the 16th Annual Los Angeles International Awards for Christian Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as critical acclaim for his rendition of “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You).” Stafford’s sixth album, End of Five (2012), also received positive reviews from influencers like Soul Tracks.

The track was mixed in Nashville by renowned mixing engineer and producer Russ Long, who has worked with many recording artists across several genres. Upon its release, Hourglass by Avery Stafford will be available at major music stores and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Radio DJs and music influencers can visit https://averystafford.com/hourglass-new-single to gain early access to the track. For more information or to contact Avery Stafford, visit http://www.averystafford.com.