Openmind Networks Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence and Innovation in the Telecoms Industry

Internationally recognized as a leading provider of technology solutions for telecom operators, Openmind Networks is proud to celebrate 20 years in business. The Irish-owned and founded company has become a global success story, partnering with the world’s leading mobile network operators to shape the messaging industry.

Openmind Networks, a leading independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software and services for the telecoms industry, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary in business.

Two decades of innovation, dedication, and client-centric services have positioned Openmind Networks as a trusted partner in the ever-evolving landscape of communication technology.

In 2003, four co-founders created Openmind Networks to bring low cost hardware infrastructure to the billion-dollar messaging market. Over the next 20 years, the company built, deployed, supported and managed scalable, ultra-reliable and available messaging systems all over the world.

“Reflecting on these twenty years, it’s not just the technology or the milestones that stand out, but the relationships we’ve built, the challenges we’ve overcome, and the collective passion that’s driven us. From our first steps in Dublin to our global footprint today, our mission has always been clear: to revolutionize messaging for the world,” said Alex Duncan, Co-Founder and CEO of Openmind Networks.

With more than 65 customers worldwide across 41 countries and 4 continents, Openmind Networks continues to operate at the forefront of the messaging industry globally.

Over the past two decades, Openmind Networks has grown into an international powerhouse, consistently at the forefront of technological advancements and pioneering solutions that drive the messaging and telecoms industry forward. The trusted provider of messaging technology and solutions to the world’s leading telecom operators and technology companies including Vodafone, Swisscom, Syniverse and more, helping to deliver more than 1.5 billion text messages every single day.

Openmind employs more than 50 people in their Dublin headquarters and almost 100 people worldwide, with offices in Czechia, the Netherlands, the United States and Malaysia.

As Openmind Networks reflects on the achievements of the past 20 years, it is equally excited about the future. The telecommunications industry continues to evolve, presenting new challenges and opportunities. Openmind Networks is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, providing unparalleled solutions, and fostering long-term partnerships with clients as they embark on the next phase of their journey.

“As we look to the horizon, our commitment remains unwavering, and our journey ever inspiring. To our team, partners, and customers who’ve been part of this incredible journey – thank you. Together, we’ll continue to craft the future of communication,” added Mr. Duncan.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Tobin

Marketing Director, Openmind Networks

brendan.tobin@openmindnetworks.com

+353 (0) 861737338

About Openmind Networks

Openmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind’s messaging solutions allow telecom firms to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.

Boasting a highly experienced team of engineers, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging market for two decades.

Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering over 1 billion messages a day with a global customer base which includes the world’s largest mobile operators, wholesale operators, aggregators and social media providers.