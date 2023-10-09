Yaletown Partners Select Novata to Advance ESG Data Collection

Today, Yaletown Partners (“Yaletown”) announced that it has selected Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, for ESG measurement and analysis. Novata’s technology platform makes navigating the ESG landscape simple for private markets by identifying a clear starting point for selecting the metrics that matter, streamlining data collection, and contextualizing data to drive reporting and action. Novata is a public benefit corporation formed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global, Microsoft, and more than a dozen private equity firms and pension funds.

Responsible investing principles are core to the ethos of Yaletown and form the foundation upon which it ensures that returns and investment decisions are driven by a commitment to people and the planet. Yaletown’s platform focuses on enabling and driving sustainable digital transformation: its Innovation Growth Funds finance and support the disruption and modernization of traditional industries through the application of data and technology, backing companies that create substantial operational efficiencies for enterprises, thereby reducing the impact on climate change.

“We share Novata’s firm belief that the smart and intentional management of ESG risks and opportunities is a driver of excellent execution of venture capital investing and results,” said Sophie Gupta, Principal & Head of Responsible Investing at Yaletown. “But the challenges with both the availability and reliability of data from early and emerging growth stage companies has, so far, limited investor – and company – understanding of what is meaningful, material, and most impactful to achieve those goals. We are thrilled to be partnering with Novata and leverage their innovative solution to helping navigate through that data noise and prioritize ESG capacity building within private markets.”

Since its commercial launch in April 2022, Novata’s offering has experienced significant global demand with more than (4,700) private companies contracted to use the ESG software platform. Novata’s secure data collection and analytics platform offers a major step forward in the current landscape of sustainability tools and metrics.

“Yaletown and Novata are aligned in the mission to advance ESG data collection in the venture and growth equity landscape and beyond,” said Alex Friedman, CEO & Co-Founder at Novata. “Yaletown is a leader in integrating ESG considerations throughout their investment cycle to drive value for their companies, and we look forward to supporting their pioneering work in ESG and sustainability.”

About Yaletown Partners: Yaletown Partners is a leading Canadian venture capital fund manager that invests in the technologies digitally transforming traditional industries by prioritizing climate-resilient growth. Backed by leading institutional investors, including pension funds, and a network of successful technology entrepreneurs, Yaletown has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montréal, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://www.yaletown.com/.

About Novata: Novata is a public benefit corporation that empowers the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata’s technology platform makes navigating the ESG landscape simple for private markets by identifying a clear starting point for selecting the metrics that matter, streamlining data collection, and contextualizing data to drive reporting and action. Novata, which is backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Omidyar Network, and S&P Global, is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

