RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence Names New Head of Product

RedSense, a trusted provider of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to some of the world’s most sophisticated threat intel organizations, including prominent Fortune 100 firms across numerous industries, today announced Andrew Klein as its new Head of Product.

“As RedSense continues to redefine what Threat Intelligence can provide to cybersecurity organizations, and more companies reevaluate their CTI ecosystem for improved, more cost-effective results, it is increasingly important we drive our product and services forward to address the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Mike Zeiger, founder and CEO of RedSense. “With decades of experience in cybersecurity and software, Andy is going to help continue our momentum into the coming years and advance our strategy.”

Klein, a serial entrepreneur and long-time veteran of software and security, most recently served in various roles at RSA Security and NetWitness, including Product Marketing, Product Management and Sales Engineering. His wide experience will help advance RedSense’s customer experience and ongoing strategy.

RedSense most recently released a new intelligence collection system for compromised credentials and financial data that affect their clients directly. According to Klein, “A key reason I am excited to Join RedSense is the proven track record of their threat intelligence research team. I have never seen professionals more skilled at discovering threats and turning that into highly actionable knowledge for their consumers.”

About RedSense

RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence provides products and services to many of the world’s most sophisticated corporate threat intelligence departments and security organizations. As companies rethink their intelligence frameworks for greater efficacy and cost-effectiveness, RedSense evolves with them, providing innovative solutions that increase efficiency, reduce risk, and help protect organizations from substantial harm. To learn more, visit RedSense.com.