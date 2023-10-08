Baja Vida Snacks Announces Exciting Partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Driver John Hunter Nemechek

Baja Vida Snacks, the trailblazing creators of bold, Baja-inspired snacks and seasonings, are thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with NASCAR Xfinity driver John Hunter Nemechek. In the spirit of Baja Vida’s adventurous ethos, this partnership brings together the world of high-speed racing and daring culinary innovation.

At Baja Vida, being bold is a way of life. The company is built on the values of exploration, adventure, and pushing boundaries. Baja Vida has a deep-rooted belief in shattering limits and embracing the journey that lies ahead, a philosophy that mirrors the thrill and excitement of NASCAR racing. Baja Vida’s journey began with a passion for sharing the wonder of magical places, unimaginable experiences, and one-of-a-kind flavors that excite the senses and feed the craving for adventure.

John Hunter Nemechek, a rising star in the world of NASCAR, embodies the spirit of adventure and boldness that Baja Vida stands for. After three successful seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, Nemechek is set to make a triumphant return to the NASCAR Cup Series. He will complete the two-driver lineup for Legacy Motor Club in 2024, racing alongside Erik Jones.

Nemechek, who currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, will take the wheel of the No. 42 Toyota Camry TRD for Legacy Motor Club. This marks his second full-season campaign at NASCAR’s top level and his first since 2020, making it an eagerly anticipated return for both fans and the racing community.

This partnership between Baja Vida Snacks and John Hunter Nemechek brings together two bold and adventurous entities committed to pushing boundaries and embracing the journey ahead. As Baja Vida continues to explore uncharted culinary territories, John Hunter Nemechek will represent the brand’s adventurous spirit on the racetrack.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome John Hunter Nemechek to the Baja Vida family,” said Eric Brandt, CEO of Baja Vida Snacks. “His fearless approach to racing aligns perfectly with our commitment to being bold, adventurous, and pushing the limits of flavor. Together, we look forward to sharing the excitement and adrenaline of NASCAR with the bold flavors of Baja Vida Snacks.”

As the partnership between Baja Vida Snacks and John Hunter Nemechek takes off, fans can expect thrilling on-track performances and the introduction of special promotions and products that celebrate the fusion of speed and bold flavors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Vegos, Baja Vida Snacks

pvegos@oneworldventures.com