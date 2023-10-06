Hi-COM acquires leading IT service partner Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA)

Hi-COM Network Private Limited, a leading internet service provider, acquired Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA), an IT service partner. As part of this business acquisition, Hi-COM will have a 100% subsidiary of Hyderabad-based management service provider company. The strategic alliance has been valued at $1 Million, giving Hi-COM an edge in the IT-managed Service market segment.

This alliance will enable Hi-COM to provide a wide range of remedial and value added services. Started in 1993, CMA focused on providing single point contact for Multi Platform HW Maintenance, Multi Platform System Administration and SW Services relating to DBMS.

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Founder and Director of Hi-COM, says, “We are excited to welcome CMA to the Hi-COM family. This new expansion will help us strengthen our MSP business segment specially for PSU and government segment. With their comprehensive on-site maintenance services, we look forward to expanding our business portfolio. With CMA’s extensive services and our in-house leadership team’s combined experience of more than 200 years, we are targeting 10X growth within the next 3 years.”

Mr. Naidu, Business Head of CMA , Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA) says, “We are excited to work with Hi- COM, and we are confident that our combined experience will create even more value for our customers. We look forward to working together to continue to innovate and deliver high performance computing solutions that meet the needs of our customers around the country.”

About Hi- COM:-

Hi-COM Network Private Limited, an internet service provider, assists organizations by offering ILL, Broadband, and P2P connectivity based on their needs. It assists organizations in resolving complicated business issues so that they may fulfill their corporate objectives. It has established a licensed and trained consulting, sales, and services team that delivers best-of-breed solutions from across the information technology spectrum, including structured cabling, software, storage, networking, security, voice, and video.

About Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA):-

Computer Maintenance Agency was founded in 1993 by a team of Professionals from Digital Equipment (India) Ltd., Hinditron Computers Pvt Ltd. (representatives of DEC, USA in India) and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. CMA is the first 3rd party Maintenance Agency in India, focussed to provide single point contact for Multi Platform HW Maintenance, Multi Platform System Administration and SW Services relating to DBMS. With CMA as your service partner, your company will enjoy the benefits of a single source partner who has the ability to provide a wide range of remedial and value added services. Today, CMA provides Comprehensive On-site Maintenance throughout India for Multi Vendor Computer Systems and Multi Vendor Operating Systems and Heterogeneous NW Equipment. Our Mission is to provide the best computing solutions for your business needs, so that you can focus on what you do best—Achieving your Goals.