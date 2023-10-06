Kocoatrait Chocolates Sets the Bar for Transparency & Sustainability, Reveals Carbon Footprint Data

Kocoatrait Sustainable Chocolates, a trailblazer in India’s craft chocolate industry, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to complete transparency in business operations. In a pioneering move, the company announces the disclosure of its carbon footprint data, becoming the first craft chocolate manufacturer in India to do so. Kocoatrait believes in Peter Drucker’s wisdom that “You can’t manage what you can’t measure” and has already published its unit cost breakdown on its website two years ago.

In today’s environmentally conscious era, Kocoatrait is leading the global chocolate industry by example. The company acknowledges the pivotal role of transparency in mitigating its carbon footprint and environmental impact. After four weeks of extensive in-house analysis, Kocoatrait has meticulously calculated the carbon footprint of its 45-gram dark chocolate bars, revealing remarkable findings.

Each 45-gram Kocoatrait dark chocolate contributes to a carbon footprint of 1.34 kilograms on average. We currently have made investments into energy efficient equipments and ensuring no paper or plastic is used in our proprietary up-cycled packaging material. This data, a significant step towards transparency, underscores the ongoing necessity to reduce carbon emissions in the chocolate-making process. Notably, the global average carbon footprint for a 50-gram chocolate bar stands at 0.95 kilograms. (Source: co2everything.com). Kocoatrait’s transparency model drives it to openly acknowledge areas for improvement and actively pursue more sustainable practices.

Kocoatrait, renowned for its ethical sourcing, fair trade practices, and support for sustainable agriculture, shares its carbon footprint data to deepen awareness of the environmental impact of chocolate production. The company aims to further its efforts in reducing this impact, collaborating with farmers and equipment manufacturers to lower carbon emissions. Kocoatrait is committed towards working with farmers and other stakeholders in the cacao/chocolate value chain, including competitors, to follow suit.

L Nitin Chordia, Co-Founder of Kocoatrait, emphasized the company’s dedication to transparency: “Our mission at Kocoatrait has always been to create exceptional chocolate while minimizing our impact on the environment. By sharing our carbon footprint, we hope to inspire positive change in the industry and demonstrate our dedication to sustainability and build upon our reputation of being transparent. While we aim to reduce our carbon footprint, we envision India taking the lead in this endeavor.”

It is essential to note that Kocoatrait’s carbon footprint measurement is an in-house and voluntary effort as part of its commitment to conducting business sustainably, and it has not been certified by any external agency. Emphasizing their 100% transparency principle, Kocoatrait’s calculation includes scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

About Kocoatrait Sustainable Chocolates:

Kocoatrait is India’s 1st Zero Waste, Inclusive, Sustainable and Planet Friendly Zero Waste Single Origin Bean to Bar chocolate operating in a circular economy. We have prevented 300+ Kgs of plastic wrappers from polluting landfills! This is our measure of the impact of our concerns on climate change. L Nitin Chordia is India’s 1st Certified Chocolate Taster, India’s 1st Judge at the International Chocolate Awards, London and Cocoa Post Harvest Professional.