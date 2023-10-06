Gautam Solar launches N-type TOPCon solar modules in India at REI Expo 2023

Portraying its energy prowess in the clean energy revolution across the globe, Gautam Solar, for the first time in India, is showcasing its advanced and transforming N-type TOPCon (Tunnel oxide passivated contact) Solar Modules at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023 from 4th to 6th October.

Gautam Solar’s revolutionary N-type TOPCon Solar Modules will be available in the wattage range 565 – 580 Wp. These modules are best suited for ground mounted projects and have a maximum efficiency of 22.45%. These modules have been certified as per UL & IEC Standards and are already available for the US and European markets.

TOPCon is a state-of-the-art Solar Module Production Technology in which a thin tunneling oxide layer is applied on an N-Type Silicon Substrate, followed by a layer of highly doped Poly Silicon and Passivated Contacts. The tunnel oxide layer allows charge carriers to pass while minimizing recombination losses. The passivated contacts reduce surface recombination.

In N-type Cells, the base silicon layer is doped with Phosphorous instead of Boron like in P-type Cells. As a result of this, free electrons are generated, which increases the efficiency of the cells, and hence the resulting modules.

Because of this difference, Gautam Solar’s N-type TOPCon Solar Modules offer 5% more power every year compared to P-type Solar Modules, on account of the increased cell efficiency.

Gautam Solar’s N-type TOPCon Solar Modules also have lower degradation rates of 1 per cent in first year and 0.4 per cent in subsequent years unlike 2 per cent in first year and 0.55 per cent in subsequent years for P-type Modules. This increases the longevity of the solar modules. It degrades only to 87.4% of its initial rated power at the end of 30 years compared to P-type modules which degrade to 84.8% in their 25 years lifecycle.

In addition to the above, Gautam Solar’s N-type modules also provide BOS Cost Savings of 3.26 per cent and LCOE reduction of 1.56 per cent.

These modules are based on M10 Cells and are composed of 144 half-cut cells produced using Non-Destructive Cutting Process for better low-light performance and negligible chances of micro-cracks. In addition, they feature multi-busbar design with round ribbon connectors for lower electrical losses and better utilization of light. The modules will be available in both Monofacial and Bifacial variants, with the latter providing an additional 10-30% power from the rear side, depending on the installation conditions.

“Our endeavor has always been to leverage technological innovations to come up with products that will holistically transform the solar energy landscape. As one of the few Indian Companies to have secured patents and IPs for our work in the Solar Industry, the focus on latest technology has been the cornerstone of Gautam Solar’s product offerings and our N-type TOPCon Solar Modules are the latest addition to that list.” noted Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar. Gautam Solar added A+ grade production line, with N-type TOPCon machines from a leading equipment supplier, becoming only the second company in India to do so, at its state-of-the-art factory in Haridwar.

About Gautam Solar

Gautam Solar has been ranked among India’s Top 10 Solar Module Manufacturers twice consecutively (Source: “RE Update Q2 2023”, August 2023; “India Solar Annual Report Card CY2022”, March 2023). It has 25+ years of solar industry experience with 4 factories in Haridwar, India and its corporate office in New Delhi, India. The company is in process of expanding to 2 GW module manufacturing capacity. Using the latest machines and technology, Gautam Solar’s solar panels are manufactured using First-hand top line machines. It has multiple Patents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superior and innovative solar modules.