The Grand Opening will be a showcase of the extraordinary talents of the following artists: Brianna Barron, Kaili Dence, Linda Klenczar, Tara Joshi, Sue Craig, Sally Wetzel, Mary Murphy, Pam OHara, Anne Rogers, Helen Springer, Claudia Selene, and Jennifer Carson from Michigan, Mary Jane Erard, Jaci Riley, Jackie Polofka, Adam Goldberg and Mike Stevens from Ohio, Janet Dyer from New York, Helen Bennett from Virginia, and Tom Mellott from Indiana.

We invite you to join us for an unforgettable evening of art, culture, and community as we officially open our Gallery space to the public.

Event Details: Date: October 13th, 6:30 9:00PM, 105 W. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI

Highlights of the Grand Opening Celebration:

Artistic Diversity: Our inaugural exhibition will showcase 2D and 3D artworks from both emerging and established artists, offering a diverse and unique collection for art enthusiasts of all tastes.

Meet the Artists: Guests will have the unique opportunity to meet some of the featured artists during the event. Engage in conversations with these talented individuals and gain insight into their creative process.

Offerings: Enjoy an evening of light refreshments and beverages as you explore the Gallery. Arts and crafts activities for the children. Attendees may also enter a raffle to win a Whitepine Studios gift basket valued at $250.

For more information about the Gallery at Whitepine Studios, its exhibitions, and upcoming events please visit http://whitepinestudios.org or call (734) 330-2079

The Gallery is a women founded, Saline-based art gallery dedicated to promoting and showcasing the finest in regional art. With a mission to connect artists, art enthusiasts and collectors, Whitepine Studios aims to create a dynamic space where creativity flourishes.

