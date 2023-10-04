siffron® Announces Acquisition of a Division of Process Retail Group

siffron®, a leader in retail merchandising and fixture solutions, announces the acquisition of the Merchandising Display Products Division of Process Retail Group. The products from this division include various merchandise pusher systems utilized throughout grocery and other retail stores.

“We are very excited about this addition to one of our strategic product lines,” states Fabrizio Valentini, CEO at siffron. “siffron is already the leader in product-facing solutions in retail, and this acquisition will allow us to provide new and continued value for our current and future retail partners.”

These patented and patent pending merchandising products cater to various areas in the retail environment. From packaged goods in coolers and freezers to stacked items, center store merchandise, and customized products for brands, these solutions perfectly complement siffron’s current offerings.

About siffron

For over 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment, and purchase consolidation.