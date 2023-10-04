Ringside Network and Talkin’ Fight to expand boxing content library; set to include new fights from across Africa into programming schedule

Located in Durban, South Africa, Francois Botha, a former professional heavyweight boxer, is eager to provide both archived footage and streamed events to be acquired, produced and delivered by his company White Buffalo. With this announcement, the trio will continue to successfully grow audiences through TCLtv+, as well as numerous digital platforms, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels, reaching over 50 million households in the United States.

We are amassing an array of great fights and have already transferred hundreds of hours of content that our crews have been streaming recently, says Talkin Fight CEO Graeme Boyce. We will regularly add new clips from Africa to the Ringside Network library each week, to augment their excellent variety of classic fights, boxing news, boxing interviews, commentary, boxing documentaries and feature films.

Ringside Network (RSN) is a digital and linear television channel whose content is devoted exclusively to the sport of boxing. The channel was launched by Alex Hamer and features its studio-scripted program called Boxing Around the Globe and the Ringside Network Television App is available in the App Store and Google Play.

I am very excited to partner with Graeme Boyce and Francois Botha in the distribution of quality boxing content from the entire continent of Africa, stated Hamer, RSN CEO. As a 100% African-American owned company, Ringside Network is especially pleased and takes a great deal of pride in becoming a partner in this collaboration. Boxing in the African Diaspora, as a general proposition, is underserved. This collaboration will, undoubtedly, fully integrate African boxing into the mainstream echelon of the sport, he concluded.

Over the past couple of years, the popularity of professional women’s boxing has increased dramatically, while many of the men’s divisions continue to generate intense rivalries and provide extremely entertaining championship bouts, attracting millions of viewers. Modern boxing has its infancy found in England when the Marquess of Queensberry introduced a series of rules, which were accepted to ensure fairness and good conduct within the ring. The sport has grown considerably since then, and is enjoyed on smartphones, tablets, laptops and televisions, as well as in gyms and arenas around the world.

