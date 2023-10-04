NIX Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Status for Data and AI (Azure)

Our talented team of data engineers is always here to help our clients tackle the complex world of data, offering them cutting-edge analytics and AI solutions, that generate additional value for products, speed up operations, increase efficiency, and highlight data insights that bring game-changing advantages.

This partnership with Microsoft underlines our passion for continuous learning, industry certifications, and a stellar track record of delivering solutions that foster customer triumph.

The NIX Advantage

At NIX, we’ve polished our skills in several crucial areas:

Data Migration Expertise: We’re really good at digging into existing workloads, creating schema models, and handling the nitty-gritty details of moving data smoothly to cloud-based data warehouses. This is the foundation for our advanced analytics solutions.

Tailored Microsoft Analytics: Our true strength lies in creating personalized Microsoft analytics solutions using the powerful Azure ecosystem. We’re talking about tools like Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks. Our experienced team uses these state-of-the-art tools to help businesses gain meaningful insights from their data.

AI Integration: We help our clients implement Azure solutions for AI-driven applications and manage the entire machine learning process. In today’s world, where AI is shaping the future, our expertise becomes a game-changer for businesses.

Empowering Businesses with Data-Driven Precision

Our recognition isn’t just a badge; it signals to the tech world that NIX stands as a trusted partner, capable of delivering transformative solutions that redefine business possibilities.

We turn raw data into actionable insights, giving businesses the power to automate processes, make smarter decisions, and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced world.

