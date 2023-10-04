Antoine Brewington’s “Perfect Escape” Was Exhibited at the Printers Row Lit Fest 2023

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The book Perfect Escape by award-winning author Antoine Brewington was showcased by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest. The book fair was held last September 9-10, 2023, at Printers Row Park, South Loop, Chicago, Illinois.

ReadersMagnet supports self-published and independent authors with a wide range of publishing and marketing services, particularly book exhibits at events such as the Printers Row Lit Fest, the largest outdoor book festival in the Midwest. By exhibiting at book events, authors are able to boost their marketing efforts and author brand and meet readers, fellow authors, and other stakeholders of the book publishing industry.

Perfect Escape follows Brianna Chambers, who just got released from prison. At a young age, Brianna was abandoned by her mother, which caused her to spend her teenage years and early 20s in foster homes, juvenile detention centers, and prisons.

Now that shes out of prison, Brianna tries to take control of her new freedom. Facing her past while unexpectedly falling in love, she tries to make sense of her life. Will Brianna ever find a better life after prison? Will she have success in putting her life together again? Will she get past her current trials and tribulations?

Antoine Brewington brings his readers into a world where the main character gets a second chance at life. Readers get a glimpse of a world where Brianna sees a new world with new experiences, entrapping her into new challenges to experience.

Get a copy of Perfect Escape by Antoine Brewington on Amazon.

Perfect Escape

Author| Antoine Brewington

Published Date| 3/26/2023

Publisher| Independently Published

Genre| Drama

Authors Biography

Antoine Brewington, Founder of F&L Productions, is an author, director, and actor. He has written and produced 4 short films, and acted in multiple features, short films and stage plays. Antoine graduated from Delaware State University with a Criminal Justice degree, and is originally from Philadelphia, PA.