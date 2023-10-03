Adhata Along With Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Celebrates Active Ageing and Promotes Senior Citizen Run (SCR)

On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, celebrated on 1st October 2023, Adhata, the Institution Partner of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 (TMM), hosted a vibrant and empowering event dedicated to senior citizens. The event took place at Carters Road, Bandra and saw enthusiastic participation from seniors, past TMM participants, and members of the Adhata team.

The day commenced with an invigorating Zumba session that set the tone for a lively and energetic gathering. Participants, ranging from seasoned athletes to newcomers, danced to the rhythm of fitness and camaraderie.

Following the Zumba session, Adhata’s team provided valuable insights into the Senior Citizen Run (SCR) category at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. Elders present at the event were assisted in the registration process while past TMM participants shared their inspiring stories and experiences, emphasizing the transformative power of running in their lives.

The event took a melodious turn with a captivating drum circle performance and encapsulated TMM’s commitment to promoting active ageing and supporting elders in maintaining a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. Adhata, as the Institution Partner of TMM 2024, has been at the forefront of these efforts, working to create opportunities for senior citizens to embrace physical fitness.