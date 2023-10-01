Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Taichi Kho on winning gold medal in Asian Games

SCST congratulates Taichi Kho on winning gold medal in Asian Games ******************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (October 1) congratulated golf athlete Taichi Kho on winning a gold medal in men’s individual golf event at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Asian Games). This is the sixth gold medal the Hong Kong, China Delegation has won at this Asian Games.



Mr Yeung said, “Taichi Kho went all out and won the gold medal with his outstanding performance, once again claiming victory for the Hong Kong, China Delegation. We are grateful for that.”



The Hong Kong, China Delegation has so far won 40 medals, namely six golds, 15 silvers and 19 bronzes, at this Asian Games. The list of medals won in today’s golf events are as follows:



Gold medal

————–

Golf: Men’s Individual

Taichi Kho



Bronze medal

————–

Golf: Men’s Team

Hak Shun-yat, Ng Shing-fung, Matthew Cheung, Taichi Kho