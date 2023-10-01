Free-Spirited and Flawless: ORIGEN’s Rendition of Bellarive’s ‘Love Has Found Us’ Is Magical to Experience

Sarasota, Florida Sep 30, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Passionate music always finds the path to be popular, and the up-and-rising band ORIGEN is doing just fine. Whether it is their impactful choice of songs they perform or their powerful skills, this group of impressive music artists will win your heart. They performed Bellarive’s high-octane number ‘Love Has Found Us’, live at the Suncoast Community Church. On the 26th of September 2023, as they released the video of the performance on YouTube, Christian Pop Rock lovers went gaga over the song. Their musical diction and their profound energy was the first thing that would win your heart, the song was already popular but their rendition brought more energy and zest.

The band started their journey in 2018 with ‘My Solace/ My Sanity’ and gradually they climbed the stairs of success. Merit has always been the core element that has given them the opportunity to grow further and faster, the gravity of these young artists will charm you from the core and will make you wonder about the height they can reach with their potential. But this song especially is something that will make you happy. Similar to the original this rendition also opens with a captivating synth making the audience hooked to this number, giving the audience to catch their breath while the singer with his husked voice starts to perform the number. The ORIGEN version of Bellarive’s ‘Love Has Found Us’ will make every music lover understand the potential of each member of this band.

They have previously offered compelling releases like ‘Lean In’, ‘As You Find Me’, ‘Even When It Hurts’, ‘Open Up Your Arms’, and many other highly engaging tracks. And those who didn’t know about the original will now have the opportunity to not just enjoy this paramount rendition of the song but also their releases as well. After knowing the apex of their potential, music lovers are counting on their upcoming releases and more impressive performances. The grooving numbers of their music catalog hold an incredible amount of energy. The cover number is available on YouTube and Spotify; you can also find every ORIGEN number here as well. For those who are interested in Bellarive’s discography, they can follow them on YouTube, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Watch the following video on YouTube:

