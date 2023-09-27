Associated Designs – Elevate Your Lifestyle with The Adelaide: A Luxurious 2-Story Craftsman Haven

Prepare to be captivated by The Adelaide, a grandeur-filled 2-story masterpiece that redefines luxury living. This Craftsman-inspired home design is a symphony of opulence and functionality, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer an unparalleled living experience. From the captivating combination of stone, batt and board, and shingles that graces its exterior, to the vaulted ceilings, grand fireplaces, and charming wine room that adorn its interior, The Adelaide is a celebration of elegance. Step inside to discover a space where the art of living is embraced with open arms, from the spacious owner’s suite with its private patio and luxurious en-suite, to the thoughtfully designed second floor featuring a playroom, full bathroom, bunk room, and ample storage. It’s not just a house; it’s a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication, inviting you to indulge in the finest pleasures of life.

Enter the realm of opulence and craftsmanship with the Adelaide, a luxury 2-story house plan that redefines the essence of grand living. From the moment you set eyes on its facade, a harmonious blend of stone, batt and board, and shingles welcomes you, setting the stage for the architectural marvel that lies within.

As you step up to the front door, slender columns with stone bases frame the entrance, creating a grand and unforgettable first impression. The foyer, a prelude to the grandeur that awaits, opens up spaciously, accompanied by a coat closet just steps away, and a convenient powered bath for guests.

Venture further into the Adelaide, and a transition leads you through a hallway that traverses the expanse of the floor plan. Here, a set of posts mark the boundaries of the vaulted great room – a space that seamlessly integrates with the hall and foyer. A grand fireplace framed by built-ins becomes the heart of this home, extending its warmth and charm into the kitchen and dining areas.

Ceiling transitions elegantly demarcate the different rooms of the open living area, offering a sense of definition while maintaining the flow of the space. Double sliding glass doors in the great room effortlessly connect the indoors to the vaulted covered patio – an oasis designed for outdoor living, complete with the home’s second fireplace and a BBQ patio that’s also accessible from the dining room.

In the dining room, an enchanting surprise awaits – barn doors slide to reveal a luxurious touch: a wine room that speaks of indulgence and sophistication. The mud hall, connecting the dining room to the garage access, introduces the first of three sumptuous suites and a spacious flex area that’s perfect for an exercise room.

On the opposite side of the floor plan, a den near the entry beckons, poised to become a home office or even a fifth bedroom. At the end of the hallway, the second suite awaits, accompanied by a lavish utility room that offers ample space for hobbies and more.

Yet, the true pinnacle of luxury lies in the grand owner’s suite. Featuring a private covered patio, a third fireplace, and a luxurious en-suite with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, a soaking tub, and a colossal walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry room, this suite becomes a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication.

The grandeur extends to the second floor, where a playroom offers a space for relaxation and entertainment. A full bathroom and bunk room provide comfort for guests or family members, and a large storage room ensures that everything has its place.

The Adelaide isn’t just a house plan; it’s a masterpiece that showcases the art of blending opulence and functionality. With its spaciousness, grandeur, and meticulous attention to detail, it stands as an embodiment of living at its finest.

The Adelaide 31-285 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.