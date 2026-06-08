This summer season, Fossil reveals a dynamic brand-new project including Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, uniting fond memories, lively storytelling, and ageless design through a series of aesthetically abundant project minutes.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon bring retro appeal to Fossil’s Summer 2026 project

Set versus dreamy retro-inspired summertime backgrounds, the project unfolds through 2 unique imaginative stories, Dreaming In Color and A Summer Dream Come True. Together, they record the carefree pleasure of the season through immersive storytelling, lively interactions, and raised style minutes. From captivating vintage-inspired settings to vibrant monochromatic visuals influenced by the colors of summertime, the project shows Fossil’s signature mix of ageless style and modern design.

Continuing Fossil’s event of summertime design, Dreaming In Color draws motivation from the season’s strong blue shades, carrying Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon into a whimsical candy-store world layered with monochromatic visuals, lively energy, and classic beauty. Through meaningful styling and lively storytelling, the project commemorates uniqueness and self-expression while highlighting Fossil’s declaration designs FS6167 and ES5480.

Structure on this dynamic visual story, A Summer Dream Come True brings a more cinematic and classic lens to the season. Set versus a vintage-inspired ice cream cart background, the movie records spirited interactions in between Varun and Kriti in the middle of warm retro aesthetic appeals that embody the carefree spirit of summer season. Mixing fond memories with raised design, the project naturally highlights Fossil’s newest watches ES5478 and ME3278 as ageless summertime basics.

Varun Dhawan, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, revealed his enjoyment for the Summer 2026 project, stating, “Summer constantly has this enjoyable, simple energy, and this project truly brings that alive. I like how naturally the watches suit both movies, whether it’s the spirited ice cream cart world or the vibrant candy-store setting, everything feels extremely uncomplicated. Pieces like the Machine Chronograph and Everett stand apart for me due to the fact that they’re flexible, simple to use, and simply deal with daily summer season looks without overthinking it. It’s that mix of enjoyable and classic that truly specifies Fossil for me.”

Kriti Sanon, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, included,”Summer is everything about having a good time with design – more colour, more character. The Dreaming in Color movie was such an enjoyable experience to shoot, and I enjoy how each watch in the collection has its own unique character. Whether it’s Raquel or Scarlette, there’s something for each state of mind.”

Through a mix of sentimental summer season images, dynamic seasonal schemes, and lively chemistry in between the 2 stars, Fossil’s most current project welcomes audiences to welcome the season with self-confidence, uniqueness, and ageless design. The project will present throughout all media channels throughout June.

Check Out: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon front Fossil India’s Spring 2026 Collection: “In your spring dreams”

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