Philadelphia Nut Butter Partners Co. Partners with Project HOME

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /Vwire/ — Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. announced its commitment to serving homeless and food-insecure people in Philadelphia through its partnership with Project HOME, a non-profit organization empowering adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable all to attain their fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. Every month, Philadelphia Nut Butter Company has committed to donate 200 large jars of freshly-made, single-ingredient nut butters to the Helen Brown Community Center. Located at 1845 N. 23rd Street in North Philadelphia, the food pantry feeds hundreds of individuals and families every month.

“Living and working in Philadelphia, I have seen the sharp rise in the need for social service resources to help feed at-risk community members experiencing food insecurity — including children,” noted Philadelphia Nut Butter Company Owner and CEO Dan Comer. “For these reasons and more, we were motivated to reach out and offer the power of Philadelphia Nut Butter’s products and resources to help further the mission of Project HOME.”

Project HOME’s Helen Brown Community Center (HBCC) has a rich history in the St. Elizabeth’s community. For over twenty-five years, its community development staff have been engaging with the community, and its property has been a resource as the location for community meetings and celebrations, as well as a place of food distribution through its food pantry and holiday programs.

“We believe in the transformational power of building relationships and community as the ultimate answer to homelessness and poverty in Philadelphia. Project HOME is grateful for this new relationship with Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. and we thank them for their commitment to further our mission,” said Samantha Blatt, Manager of Annual Giving, Project HOME. “Their single-ingredient nut butters offer our neighbors who use the HBCC food pantry a very healthy, protein-filled food choice, and we are thankful for their support.”

Headquartered on Pattison Avenue near the major league sports stadiums in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Nut Butter Co. is a product line of pure and healthy peanut, almond, and cashew nut butters sold directly to consumers via its website. The brand was recently launched by established Philadelphia business Wricley Nut Products, a processor and distributor of roasted nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes serving snack food distributors and ingredient suppliers throughout the United States since the 1940s.

All Philadelphia Nut Butters are made from fresh roasted nuts and packaged in house. They are vegan, dairy-free, Kosher, and delivered in 100% BPA-free recyclable plastic jars for a shatter-free experience. Peanut Butter lovers can choose between all natural or salted; both offer nine grams of protein per serving. Cashew Butter and Almond Butter each offer seven grams of protein per serving.

The Helen Brown Community Center’s food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. The pantry is also now open every third Saturday from 1-4 pm. No I.D. is required.

“Philadelphia is incredibly lucky to have the good people at Project HOME caring for people the way they do,” added Comer. “I am thrilled to be supporting this amazing organization and helping to feed my neighbors in the city of Philadelphia – a city that my family and family business have called home for more than 60 years.”

Philadelphia Nut Butter products are sold exclusively via its website at www.PhiladelphiaNutButter.com, as well as inside the store at Philadelphia Nut Butter headquarters on Pattison Avenue in Philadelphia.

About Project HOME

The mission of the Project HOME community is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable all of us to attain our fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. Project HOME achieves its mission through a continuum of services comprised of street outreach; supportive, permanent housing; and comprehensive services. We address the root causes of homelessness through neighborhood-based affordable housing, economic development, and environmental enhancement programs, as well as through providing access to employment opportunities; adult and youth education; and health care.

About Philadelphia Nut Butter

Headquartered in South Philadelphia, PA, Philadelphia Nut Butter Company offers three varieties of pure nut butters, including: Peanut Butter, Almond Butter and Cashew Butter. Owned by Wricley Nut Products Company, the company was Safe Quality Food Certified in 2017. To order, visit www.PhiladelphiaNutButter.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Philadelphia Nut Butter Company

Source: PR Newswire