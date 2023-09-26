Hong Kong – Open auctions for market stalls in Aberdeen Market to be held on October 4

Open auctions for market stalls in Aberdeen Market to be held on October 4 **************************************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) announced today (September 26) that open auctions for a total of 23 stalls in the Aberdeen Market will be held on October 4 (Wednesday).

A spokesman for the FEHD said, “The Aberdeen Market is the first overhauled market under the Market Modernisation Programme, with multiple modernised facilities and management arrangements introduced. In the coming auction, there will be a number of stalls for selling ready-to-eat food and for the provision of haircutting, manicures, beauty and Chinese medicine services, as well as spacious adjoining stalls. We believe that the Aberdeen Market will offer more diversified products and services to members of the public in future.”

The types of the stalls to be auctioned cover fresh meat (pork), chilled pork, vegetables, cooked food, food-related dry goods and wet goods, fruits, ready-to-eat food, service trades (including barber (haircutting only), manicures, beauty and Chinese medicine practitioners), etc. The first and second floors are provided with adjoining stalls with a larger area for vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat food and service trades. The tenancy agreement is a three-year fixed term from November 1, with no right of renewal upon expiry of the tenancy agreement. However, a signing of a new tenancy agreement can be arranged upon mutual agreement. The upset prices of the monthly rent of the stalls vary depending on the sizes and locations of the individual stalls, starting from $4,300. Related information is available on the FEHD website.

Bidders for the market stalls must be at least 18 years old and ordinarily reside in Hong Kong. To allow more people to bid for the stalls and increase customer choices by enhancing diversity in terms of the variety of stalls, any person shall only be allowed to bid for one stall in the Aberdeen Market. Any person who is currently a stall tenant of the Aberdeen Market is allowed to bid in the auction, but shall deliver vacant possession of the current stall to the FEHD before the effective date of commencement of the tenancy agreement. The terms and conditions of the auctions have been uploaded on the FEHD website, with details of qualifications of the bidders listed.

The open auctions will be held at the Youth Square at 238 Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan. Limited seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The admission tickets will be issued 30 minutes prior to the commencement of auction. Persons who want to attend the auctions must wait at the waiting area of the auction venue and produce their Hong Kong identity card or passport for registration. The registered person will then be provided with an admission ticket for the auctions. In addition, eligible bidders after verification will be issued with a bidding paddle for the auction. The FEHD has also invited representatives of the Police, the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Competition Commission to monitor the auctions at the auction venue in order to ensure that the open auctions are conducted in an orderly and fair manner.

Details of the open auctions, ready-to-eat food that can be sold as well as of the public market stalls concerned in the Aberdeen Market have been uploaded to the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/pleasant_environment/tidy_market/open_auction_coming.html). Bidders interested in the auctions may visit the department’s website or contact the Southern District Environmental Hygiene Office.