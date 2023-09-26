Hong Kong – 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Standards open for applications now

2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Standards open for applications now ***********************************************************************************



The Governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao are working proactively to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Standards for different products and services. The Governments of the three places signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on jointly promoting the development of the GBA Standards on April 24, 2023, to drive the harmonisation of rules in relevant sectors in the region and improve product and service quality. The list of GBA Standards announced on the same day of signing the MOU covers a total of 110 items in the fields of food quality and safety, Cantonese cuisine, transportation, mechanical and electrical products, as well as medical care, nursing care, education, e-sports, etc. The Trade and Industry Department (TID) is responsible for co-ordinating the participation of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSARG) in the work on the GBA Standards, and has invited relevant bureaux/departments to promote their use by industrial, commercial and professional organisations and enterprises within their purview.



For the formulation of a new batch of GBA Standards, the Standardization Research Center for the GBA (GBA Standardization Research Center), which was established jointly by the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and the nation’s Standardization Administration, recently issued the Guidelines on the Common Needs of GBA Standards in 2023 (Guidelines on the Common Needs) and the Guidelines on Applications for GBA Standards (Guidelines on Applications) respectively to invite applications for GBA Standards from the trade in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Full texts of the two Guidelines (available in Chinese only) are published on the GBA Standard Information Public Service Platform (GBA Standard Platform) (www.gbsrc.org.cn/newsInfo/).



The Guidelines on the Common Needs set out eight priority sectors for formulating GBA Standards (i.e. new technologies, new energy industries, service industries, consumer goods and food products, talents and employment, healthcare and hygiene, public services, and green industries), while the Guidelines on Applications set out the application requirements and channels as well as the list of application documents. The trades concerned are welcome to submit applications through the GBA Standard Platform (www.gbsrc.org.cn/applicationDevelopment) or by email to the GBA Standardization Research Center (gbsrc@gdis.org.cn) in accordance with the specific requirements set out in the two Guidelines, for the GBA Standardization Research Center’s assessment and examination. The two channels mentioned above accept applications all year round.



The development of the GBA Standards can promote the interconnectivity and integrated development of the three places, deepening Hong Kong’s economic and trade exchanges and co-operation with the Mainland and Macao. The GBA Standards and related information are available on the GBA Standard Platform (www.gbsrc.org.cn) for public access and voluntary adoption by the trade.



The TID will continue to liaise with relevant authorities of Guangdong Province and Macao, and co-ordinate within the HKSARG to jointly take the relevant work forward. Upon issuance of the Guidelines on the Common Needs and the Guidelines on Applications, the TID has encouraged the trade to submit applications for the GBA Standards, and will invite the relevant bureaux/departments to encourage organisations and enterprises within their purview to submit applications.