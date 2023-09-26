Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing girl in Tai Po (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing girl in Tai Po (with photo) *************************************************************



Police today (September 26) appealed to the public for information on a girl who went missing in Tai Po.

Lau Sze-nga, aged 13, went missing after she was last seen at Ngau Tau Kok MTR Station on August 15 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on August 17.

She is about 1.6 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a pointed face with yellow complexion and long straight brown hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing girl or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3112 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.