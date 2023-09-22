Select Health, an Intermountain Health Company, Joins Forces with Cost Plus Drug to Lower Rx Costs

Select Health is one of the first to offer its members access to over 1,000 pharmaceutical products available through Cost Plus Drugs

Intermountain Health’s integrating insurance plan Select Health® and its Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM), Scripius®, is leading the charge to revolutionize the prescription drug industry by being one of the first plans to provide member access to Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs). This landmark collaboration grants Select Health members direct access to Cuban’s groundbreaking prescription drug service.

Select Health, Scripius, and Cost Plus Drugs share the common goal of helping consumers understand the true cost of their prescriptions and secure the best pricing. Each are committed to providing a simple, seamless, and transparent process to ensure people can access the prescriptions they need to stay healthy. This collaboration encompasses medications for many common conditions, including high blood pressure, certain cancers, dementia, asthma, diabetes, and more.

“At Select Health, our mission is to help our members live the healthiest lives possible. This agreement helps fulfill our mission by making healthcare more affordable to the communities that we serve.” said Rob Hitchcock, Select Health president and chief executive officer. “We are enabling our members to have access to more affordable healthcare by assisting them in finding optimal drug prices.”

Through this innovative relationship, Select Health members will have access to more than 1,000 prescription products at potentially lower prices than traditional pharmacy locations. Select Health members can visit Cost Plus Drugs online to explore benefits now.

“As a practicing physician I saw first-hand the danger of patients not taking their medications because they couldn’t afford them,” Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, said. “We are excited to now be working with Select Health and PBMs like Scripius to further reduce the cost to patients, and to keep the patient record complete from both a clinical and financial perspective.”

Select Health member access to Cost Plus Drugs launched on September 15, 2023. For more information visit selecthealth.org, scripius.org, and costplusdrugs.com.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.