Takeyourshot with Tonic Alchemy

Restore your Beauty is a daily collagen-based shot designed to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails, while RECOVER your Spark is a magnesium turmeric tonic that aims to reduce inflammation and support muscle recovery. BOOST your Immunity is a potent blend of lemon, apple cider vinegar, ginger, garlic, turmeric, and cayenne pepper, which is designed to support the immune system and help fight off illness.

Tonic Alchemy was founded by Troy Edyvean, who is committed to making health and wellness accessible to everyone. In addition to expanding its range in Woolworths stores, Edyvean plans to roll out the shots in chemists, service stations, gyms, and other outlets to reach a wider audience.

“We believe that good health should be accessible to everyone, and our health shots are a convenient and affordable way to support your health and wellbeing,” said Edyvean. “We are excited to partner with Woolworths to make our products more widely available and look forward to expanding into other outlets in the near future.”

Tonic Alchemy’s health shots have already gained a loyal following among health-conscious consumers, and the company’s expansion plans are set to bring their products to an even wider audience. With the convenience of being available in Woolworths stores and plans to expand to other outlets, Tonic Alchemy is poised to make a significant impact in the health and wellness market in Australia.

