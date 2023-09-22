Both parties firmly believe that similar partnerships can expedite progress in the development of commercial fusion energy technology

Sekaitekina Yugo (ISIN: JP0033455528), a pioneering company at the forefront of efforts to commercialize fusion energy – a major endeavor for mankind – is excited to share news of a partnership aimed at advancing commercial fusion energy. This collaborative agreement outlines the terms for a series of joint projects between Sekaitekina Yugo and a nuclear research facility in Asia.

The goal of these projects is to support the development of fusion energy and related technologies. This agreement reflects the common undertaking of both parties to utilize cutting-edge fusion energy research and the efficiency of the private sector to accelerate the path towards clean commercial fusion energy, with the aim of addressing climate change. More details about the agreement and the partner will be revealed once all conditions are approved.

The cooperation will take place in a number of different contexts, such as the Sekaitekina Yugo operating team learning from deuterium-tritium processes, accessing non-tokamak fusion technology Research and Development facilities, participating in experimental program planning, and working together on fuel cycle technologies, modeling, systems integration, manufacturing technologies, remote management, and maintenance.

In order to establish complementarity with high-power experiments and maximize operational flexibility, the Sekaitekina Yugo scientific team will collaborate closely with the nuclear research facility science team. In order to lower risks through greater empirical understanding and modeling breakthroughs, the cooperation will also concentrate on identifying and addressing upcoming plasma physics challenges.

“Our joint efforts to achieve the goal of providing environmentally friendly and sustainable fusion energy require us to stay at the forefront of scientific, engineering, and technological advancements. This new collaboration agreement will contribute to advancing these developments and proficiencies, fostering innovation, and expediting progress. Fusion energy holds great promise for Japan, and we take pride in our pioneering work that not only supports economic growth but also attracts esteemed international partners”, said Garett Burbidge, Director of Operations and Programmes at Sekaitekina Yugo.

About Sekaitekina Yugo

Fusion energy commercialization is a crucial venture for humanity, and Sekaitekina Yugo is a revolutionary business at the forefront of this initiative. Our innovative approach to nuclear fusion involves harnessing the power of high-precision lasers, taking us one step closer to achieving the coveted goal of clean energy. With extensive experience in both the state and private sectors, Sekaitekina Yugo possesses the knowledge and expertise to design, build, operate, and advance multiple fusion reactor designs. Our goal is to quickly converge on the optimal design to deliver fusion electricity promptly and make a significant impact. Our mission is to make clean energy accessible to everyone, and we are dedicated to achieving this goal in a safe, reliable, and sustainable way.