Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs holds bilateral meetings with General Department of Vietnam Customs and Danish Patent and Trademark Office respectively (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs holds bilateral meetings with General Department of Vietnam Customs and Danish Patent and Trademark Office respectively (with photos)



The Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho, this morning (September 22) met with the Director General of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Mr Nguyen Van Can and his delegation, in the Customs Headquarters Building (CHB) to enhance bilateral co-operation and establish closer ties.



The meeting explored multiple issues, including promoting collaboration in combating cross-boundary drug trafficking and smuggling of endangered species and illicit cigarettes, enhancing thorough intelligence and information exchanges, providing mutual training programmes as well as arranging visits and exchange activities.



The two Customs administrations have been maintaining close co-operation. At the meeting, the two sides further discussed the development and co-operation on the Authorized Economic Operator Mutual Recognition Arrangement with an aim to enhance and uphold Hong Kong’s position as an international logistics hub.



The Vietnam Customs delegation also visited the Kwai Chung Customhouse and the customs facilities at Hong Kong International Airport to better understand cargo and passenger clearance operations of Hong Kong Customs.



Separately, Ms Ho this afternoon met with the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Danish Patent and Trademark Office, Mr Sune Stampe Sørensen, in the presence of the Consul General of Denmark to Guangzhou, Mr Søren Bindesbøll, in the CHB to exchange views on reinforcing mutual communications and enhancing co-operation on the protection of intellectual property rights.



Multiple issues were explored at the meeting, including enhancing collaboration in raising awareness of intellectual property protection and combating various copyright and trademark infringement activities, promoting thorough intelligence and information exchanges, so as to foster closer mutual co-operation.

