Adam J. Moore, Associate Principal, Charles River Associates to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s ITC Section 337 Investigations LIVE Webcast

Adam J. Moore is an Associate Principal in the Intellectual Property Practice at Charles River Associates and has applied his financial and economic expertise to a broad range of IP litigation, valuation, and transactional matters. He has evaluated domestic industry and other economic issues in Section 337 Investigations on behalf of both Complainants and Respondents in a variety of industries, including medical devices, consumer products and services, automobiles, electronic devices, industrial tools, and software. His IP litigation experience includes the development of complex financial models to determine economic damages, including lost profits, reasonable royalties, and unjust enrichment. Adam also has experience with valuation and strategy assignments dealing with licensing and M&A transactions. His experience includes all types of IP assets, including patents, trade secrets, trademarks, and copyrights.

Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and strategy expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments around the world.

With proven skills in complex cases and exceptional strength in analytics, CRA consultants have provided astute guidance to clients in thousands of successful engagements. We offer litigation and regulatory support, business strategy and planning, market and demand forecasting, policy analysis, and risk management consulting.

Our success stems from the outstanding capabilities of our consultants, many of whom are recognized as experts in their respective fields; our close relationships with a select group of respected academic and industry experts; and from a corporate philosophy that stresses interdisciplinary collaboration and responsive service.

Section 337 investigations at the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) involve high-stakes and complex procedures. These are governed by unique cross-disciplinary rules which call for a deep understanding of the ITCs thought process and a specialized defense strategy for ones intellectual property rights. To prevail in Section 337 investigations and dodge red flags, attorneys and practitioners should stay close to the recent developments in this field of law.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group as they delve deep into the ins and outs of ITC Section 337 investigations. The speakers will offer must-have strategies to help parties attain the best outcome.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

– Recent Developments in ITCs Procedures

– New Challenges in Managing Section 337 Investigation

– Best Strategies to Prevail in a Section 337 Investigation

– Relevant Court Decisions

– Issues to Watch Out For

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

