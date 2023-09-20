Atlanta Distillery Announces Exclusive Vodka Partnership With The Fox Theatre

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanta Distillery is honored to partner with an iconic venue like the Fox Theatre to offer a high-quality product to those enjoying the live entertainment experience. Atlanta Distillery collaborated with the Fox Theatre to honor the theatres history and legacy by creating a custom branded label for the Vodka bottles; the design incorporates a pattern featuring the Fox Theatre logo.

We are extremely proud and excited about this partnership with the Fox Theatre. As an Atlanta-made brand, we look forward to working hand in hand with this renowned venue to provide a quality taste that parallels the unmatched experience that is at the heart of the Fox Theatre, said Atlanta Distillerys co-founder and owner, Mark Deno.

Atlanta Distillerys Vodka will be served as the Foxs Theatres house Vodka and can be enjoyed in a martini or in one of the signature cocktails.

ABOUT ATLANTA DISTILLERY

Atlanta Distillery is a local family-owned and operated business that started with founders Mark and Liz Deno home brewing hard cider in their garage. After becoming the top selling craft cider in Georgia, they took their love of cider and began to distill it into apple-based spirits. Atlanta Distillerys all-natural and gluten-free spirits are distilled onsite and currently include Vodka, Gin, Eau De Vie Apple Brandy, Toasted Barrel Apple Brandy, and Charred Barrel Apple Brandy. For more information, visit their website at www.atlantadistillery.com



