2023 Intermountain Health Supplier Summit Award Recipients

Three suppliers – Medtronic, Okland Construction, and RightSourcing – were recognized by Intermountain Health’s Supply Chain Organization.

Intermountain Health’s Supply Chain Organization has recognized Medtronic, Okland Construction, and RightSourcing with the 2023 Supplier Summit Awards for their commitment in the areas of cost, quality and outcome, corporate social responsibility, and overall supply chain excellence working alongside Intermountain Health to help patients and communities live the healthiest lives possible.

Intermountain currently does business with more than 8,000 suppliers. After evaluating each supplier on a strict set of criteria, the three companies were selected as this year’s winners with the following awards:

Medtronic – Cost, Quality, and Outcome Award

Okland Construction – Corporate Social Responsibility Award

RightSourcing – Supply Chain Excellence Award

Cost, Quality and Outcome Award: Medtronic

The Cost, Quality, and Outcomes Award weighs patient outcomes and the ability to create shared value. Medtronic was selected for the CQO award for decreasing costs, maintaining quality, and improving outcomes, greatly enhanced Intermountain’s ability to serve its patients. During the past year, Medtronic has collaborated with Intermountain to decrease the cost of care in cardiovascular, neurosciences, and surgical categories. such as advanced energy. Medtronic has engaged with Intermountain in a very collaborative and transparent manner and has shown flexibility and creativity in developing solutions that have strengthened our partnership.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Okland Construction

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award judges a supplier’s ability to demonstrate positive social and environmental change in communities. Intermountain selected Okland Construction for their efforts to collaborate with Intermountain regularly to develop sustainable construction projects. Okland has completed seven Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified projects for Intermountain that improves the quality of life in communities across the Intermountain Region. In addition, Okland Construction is a local family-owned business that honors uncompromising quality throughout North America. “Okland Construction is a trusted partner in helping Intermountain create exceptional healing and wellness environments for the patients and communities we serve,” said Adam Jensen, Intermountain assistant vice president of Design and Construction.

Supply Chain Excellence Award: RightSourcing

The Supply Chain Excellence Award evaluates suppliers who demonstrate excellence in supply chain efficiency and innovation. Intermountain selected RightSourcing as this year’s recipient for supporting several of our strategic goals, including expertise and best-in-class service for the contingent workforce of all regions. They specialize in continuous improvement and stay current with industry best practices. Since Intermountain’s integration with SCL Health in April 2022, they have played an integral part in creating a standardized program across the system. Their focus on cost reduction, risk mitigation, and team collaboration provides value for a long-term partnership.

“These top suppliers have demonstrated a solid commitment to working with us to help our patients and communities live the healthiest lives possible. Intermountain Health celebrates the meaningful relationships we have developed with each of these suppliers. Together, we can lower overall costs and increase quality in healthcare,” said Allison Corry, chief supply chain officer at Intermountain Health.

Intermountain Supply Chain Organization selected the winning suppliers based on current and historical performance along with other criteria. This is the first time since 2018 that Intermountain Supply Chain has given out these awards, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.