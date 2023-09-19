The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Patent Damages: Strategies and Best Practices for Successful Litigation

Event Summary:

In todays competitive business landscape, companies have become more aggressive in guarding their patented inventions. As new court rulings emerge and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) continues to enforce stringent rules and regulations on patent damages, calculating reasonable royalties and lost profits have become more complex. Proving and recovering damages in court requires a rigorous understanding of the intricacies involved in patent infringement actions and developing a strategic approach to boost the chances of success becomes paramount.

Join intellectual property valuation and damages specialists Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP and Rebekah C. Bezerra of FTI Consulting, Inc. as they delve into a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments, critical issues, and best strategies for securing damages and effectively countering any defenses raised by alleged infringers.

Key topics include:

– Calculating Damages in Patent Infringement Actions

– Best Practices for Getting Damages

– Recent Developments in Patent Law

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP

Senior Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Rebekah C. Bezerra

Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc.

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

