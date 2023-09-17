Toronto Pearson Marks Successful Summer Travel Season with an Innovative New Campaign

TORONTO – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is launching its new marketing campaign At Your Airport this Summer to recognize a successful summer travel season at Toronto Pearson.

This campaign aims to celebrate and share Pearson Airports achievements over the course of the summer 2023 travel season, showcasing the scale of our operations and highlighting the smooth movement of people and bags.

Here are some of the numbers that are highlighted in At Your Airport this Summer:

1.12.6 Million Passengers:Pearson Airport welcomed 12.6 million passengers at the airport which is an increase of close to a million passengers from the same time period in summer 2022

2.8.3 Million Pieces of Luggage:Our team processed 8.3 million pieces of luggage which is an increase of over a million pieces of luggage from the same time period in summer 2022

3.100,000 Flights:Pearson Airport had an impressive 100,000 flights depart and arrive from our runways including more commercial, general aviation and cargo planes than in summer 2022.

4.4.0 Million Cups of Coffee:4 million cups of coffee were served at the airport, keeping people energized and ready for the next step of their journey!

We are proud of the successful operations that took place during summer travel season at Toronto Pearson said Karen Mazurkewich, Vice-President of Stakeholder Relations and Communications, GTAA. These numbers not only reflect the volume of passengers that travelled through Canadas largest, and most connected hub, but speak to the progress our employees and partners have made since summer 2022.

At Your Airport this Summer was designed to reflect flight boards and gates at Pearson Airport, and reflects our ongoing milestones for the year.

For more information on the campaign, follow along on Twitter.