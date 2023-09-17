Toronto Pearson Marks Successful Summer Travel Season with an Innovative New Campaign

TORONTO – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 16, 2023
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is launching its new marketing campaign At Your Airport this Summer to recognize a successful summer travel season at Toronto Pearson.
This campaign aims to celebrate and share Pearson Airports achievements over the course of the summer 2023 travel season, showcasing the scale of our operations and highlighting the smooth movement of people and bags.
Here are some of the numbers that are highlighted in At Your Airport this Summer:
1.12.6 Million Passengers:Pearson Airport welcomed 12.6 million passengers at the airport which is an increase of close to a million passengers from the same time period in summer 2022
2.8.3 Million Pieces of Luggage:Our team processed 8.3 million pieces of luggage which is an increase of over a million pieces of luggage from the same time period in summer 2022
3.100,000 Flights:Pearson Airport had an impressive 100,000 flights depart and arrive from our runways including more commercial, general aviation and cargo planes than in summer 2022.
4.4.0 Million Cups of Coffee:4 million cups of coffee were served at the airport, keeping people energized and ready for the next step of their journey!
We are proud of the successful operations that took place during summer travel season at Toronto Pearson said Karen Mazurkewich, Vice-President of Stakeholder Relations and Communications, GTAA. These numbers not only reflect the volume of passengers that travelled through Canadas largest, and most connected hub, but speak to the progress our employees and partners have made since summer 2022.
At Your Airport this Summer was designed to reflect flight boards and gates at Pearson Airport, and reflects our ongoing milestones for the year.
For more information on the campaign, follow along on Twitter.
About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canadas largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the worlds airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also
awarded Toronto Pearson the Best hygiene measures in North America award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACIs global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19. For our corporate twitter channel, please visit@PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit@TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearsonon Twitter. You can also follow us onFacebookorInstagram.