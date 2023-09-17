Hong Kong – Hong Kong film talents across different generations spotlighted in Chicago (with photos)

Hong Kong film talents across different generations spotlighted in Chicago (with photos) ****************************************************************************************



Several Hong Kong film talents across different generations were recognised for their outstanding achievement and contribution to the industry at the awards presentation ceremony of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema (APUC) Season 17 in Chicago on September 16 (Chicago time).



The ceremony was part of the APUC’s Hong Kong Cinema Showcase sponsored by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (HKETONY). Five Hong Kong productions, Stand Up Story, In Broad Daylight, Ready o/r Rot, Over My Dead Body and Wish Comes True, are featured this season.



Seasoned actor Ben Yuen was presented the Pinnacle Career Achievement Award. His co-actor in Stand Up Story, Ng Siu-hin, shared the Bright Star Award with another emerging talent Rachel Leung, who appeared in three of the five Hong Kong Cinema Showcase films. Also attending the ceremony were the director of In Broad Daylight, Lawrence Kan, and Over My Dead Body actor Wong You-nam.



Addressing the ceremony, the Director of the HKETONY, Ms Maisie Ho, said the HKETONY’s long-term support for the APUC has echoed with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Government’s vision to strengthen the city’s role as an East-meets-West centre for cultural exchange.



“Our Film Development Fund, with an injection of close to US$200 million, supports Hong Kong’s film industry along four strategic directions, namely, nurturing talent, enhancing local production, expanding markets and building audience. To date, the Fund has approved over 100 projects, which helped to unleash the potentials and powers of many emerging directors and producers of Hong Kong,” she said.



“We also actively identify and nurture new talents such as scriptwriters and directors through training programmes such as the Scriptwriting Incubation Programme and the Director’s Succession Scheme, provide financing for small and medium-size film productions, and offer funding support for the industry to participate in overseas film festivals.”



Ms Ho also thanked the organiser of the APUC which has been collaborating with the HKETONY since 2016 in presenting quality Hong Kong productions and showcasing exception film talents to the Chicago audience.



During her stay in Chicago, Ms Ho also met with the president and board members of the Hong Kong Business Association of the Midwest.