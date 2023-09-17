Hong Kong – Inter-departmental help desks set up

Inter-departmental help desks set up ************************************



In response to a traffic accident at Tuen Mun Road, the Tuen Mun District Office, and the Yuen Long District Office today (September 17) have set up interdepartmental help desks. Together with other government departments, the help desk will render appropriate assistance to the public.



The help desks and enquiry hotlines are as follows:



Location Enquiry hotlines 1. Accident and Emergency Department, Tuen Mun Hospital 2468 6103 2. Accident and Emergency Department, Tin Shui Wai Hospital 3513 5070

Additional help desks will be set up by District Offices when necessary.