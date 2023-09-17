Hong Kong – Inter-departmental help desks set up (2)

Inter-departmental help desks set up (2) ****************************************



The Tuen Mun District Office and the Yuen Long District Office today (September 17) have set up interdepartmental help desks earlier in response to a traffic accident at Tuen Mun Road. In addition, the Tsuen Wan District Office with the Tsuen Wan Care Team, and the Kwai Tsing District Office, have also set up interdepartmental help desks. Together with other government departments, the help desks will render appropriate assistance to the public.

​The help desks and enquiry hotlines are as follows:

