WEBWIRE – Friday, September 15, 2023

Whether its emme co-creating the inclusive stream team Star Fragments, HiDro showing us all the pro Dead by Daylight moves, or LifeofRio keeping it 100% goofy with every stream, Latin streamers inspire and light the way for their communities and all of Twitch every time they go live.

This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, were coming together to celebrate and lift up Latin streamers.

Starting today and throughout the month, you can check out the Together for Latin Luminarias shelf on the front page and discover an array of Latin streamers. And dont miss the videos well be sharing this month showcasing emme, HiDro, and LifeofRio.

Here are all the upcoming events happening in celebration of Latin streamers:

Twitch Public Access //

Sept 29th, 12pm PST

This months episode will be all about how Latin streamers are a force of light on Twitch.

Unidos Twitch Stream //

Oct 6th, 1-7pm and 2-8pm PST

Join the LatinxInGames stream channel for panel discussions on Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month with game devs and streamers, plus much more.

Cooking Stream: Cocinando con Danilo, Telma, and Argie //

Oct 13, 12:00pm PST

Join Twitch Staff members of the Somos LatAm Guild as they show off their talents, or lack thereof, in the kitchen. Watch live at www.twitch.tv/argie.

TwitchCon Las VegasLatin & Hispanic Community MeetUp //

Oct 21, 1:30pm PST

Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month may be over, but in this casita we celebrate all year long! Bring your friends and family to celebrate the contributions of the Latin community, hang with friends new and old, and have fun. Wepa! Youll also have the opportunity to meet Twitch Latin Guild Leaders, along with industry professionals and community members alike en espaol.

Community Panel: Hispanic Heritage and Gaming: Blazing a Path Forward //

Oct 22, 12pm PST

Join us for a compelling panel on Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month discussing Hispanic representation in gaming. Featuring representatives from Western Digital, Latinx in Gaming, and the Las Vegas Inferno, they will delve into their collaborative efforts to cater to the needs of Latin gamers. As a significant step, they will unveil a special edition WD_BLACK external SSD product during the month-long celebration and explore the products journey and the communitys response to this exciting initiative.

Looking for more ways to get involved? If you identify as Latin or Hispanic you can apply to join the Twitch Latin Guild, an inclusive space built for networking, development, and celebration with workshops and marketing opportunities throughout the year.